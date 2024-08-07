Buddy’s bar-b-q, just released their first new bar-b-q sauce flavor in 52 years! This new flavor, Blazin’ bar-b-q, officially launched on July 25 and marks the first release of a new bar-b-q sauce since the franchise’s opening back in 1972.

Blazin’ bar-b-q is the perfect savory complement to all the bar-b-q classics Buddy’s has to offer. While tasting similar to Buddy’s original bar-b-q sauce, the Blazin’ bar-b-q sauce has additional seasonings and a cayenne pepper profile that takes the heat up a notch. Blazin’ bar-b-q pairs perfectly with Buddy’s Pork Sandwich, Beef Brisket or Smoky Dawg for the ultimate combination of tangy and savory bar-b-q goodness.

Guests can stop by any of Buddy’s 19 locations in East Tennessee to experience their latest flavor creation. Buddy’s bar-b-q offers a comprehensive menu suited for locals, tourists and bar-b-q enthusiasts alike. Guests can also purchase a bottle in store for only $8.99. To learn more about Buddy’s bar-b-q, please visit buddysbarbq.com.