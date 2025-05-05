After more than a year of rebuilding, Buddy’s bar-b-q, a culinary staple of East Tennessee, is excited to announce the official reopening of its cherished Magnolia Avenue location in Knoxville, Tennessee. As the third location to ever open, Buddy’s bar-b-q Magnolia Avenue has been a cornerstone of the community for over 40 years, with some employees working there since day one. The Buddy’s bar-b-q team welcomes guests with open arms as they return to enjoy the delicious, high-quality bar-b-q and welcoming atmosphere the franchise is known for.

Buddy’s has been serving up top-quality bar-b-q in a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for generations. Located in the heart of Knoxville, the location was forced to temporarily close last year after a fire damaged the structure in early 2024. Following the fire, the Buddy’s team quickly arranged plans to rebuild and reopen the beloved location to begin feeding guests once more.

“We are beyond thrilled that this day is finally here,” said Mark Lemoncelli, CEO of Buddy’s bar-b-q. “At the heart of Buddy’s is a dedication to feeding and serving our community. This reopening shows that no matter what happens, we’ll overcome all obstacles to continue serving our loyal guests.”

Since 1972, Buddy’s bar-b-q has captured the hearts of locals and tourists alike by serving up only the best bar-b-q in East Tennessee. After more than 50 years, Buddy’s continues to deliver a rare combination of flavorful food, generous portions and great prices — a tradition that resonates across generations. From their Feed 5 Family Pack, starting at $37.99, to their Tuesday Special — which includes the guest’s choice of Pork, Ham or Turkey, two regular sides, Hushpuppies and a small drink — starting at just $7.99, Buddy’s remains dedicated to delivering A Smokin’ Good Deal every time.

With a culture rooted in family, Buddy’s also offers A Smokin’ Good Deal not only to its guests, but to franchisees looking to invest in a time-tested brand. Backed by a rich history and a value-driven model designed for long-term success, Buddy’s is actively seeking franchise partners to bring its Southern comfort to high-demand markets across the Southeast, Midwest and beyond. Those interested in joining a brand that has been serving smiles and signature bar-b-q for over five decades can visit Buddysbarbq.com/franchising to learn more about available territories and how to get started.

Buddy’s bar-b-q invites everyone to stop by the Magnolia Avenue location to enjoy the same signature bar-b-q that has made Buddy’s a local legend for over five decades. Buddy’s bar-b-q Magnolia Avenue location is located at 3700 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37914. The location is open from 10:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m.–10 p.m. Friday through Saturday.