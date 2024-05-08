East Tennessee’s authentic bar-b-q hotspot, Buddy’s bar-b-q, is offering one lucky guest a free 10-person Pork Family Pack Meal. Starting on Mother’s Day, May 12 until May 19, guests can enter for a chance to win this grand prize through an exciting social media contest on Instagram.

The 10-Person Pork Family Pack Meal features pulled pork with a choice of three sides (Baked Beans, Green Beans, Slaw, Potato Salad) bar-b-q sauce, buns and cookies.

All guests have to do is enter and follow the instructions below:

Visit the Buddy’s bar-b-q Instagram page and find the Mother’s Day contest post from May 12.

Then, comment on your favorite Buddy’s bar-b-q memory with your mom in the comments.

Finally, make sure you’re following @buddys_barbq on Instagram to stay tuned on May 20 for the announcement of the winner.

Buddy’s bar-b-q brand has been Knoxville’s go-to fast casual bar-b-q restaurant since 1972. They have a wide variety of bar-b-q menu options from slow-cooked pulled pork, chicken and beef to Smoky wings, Smoky dawgs, many delicious sides and regionally famous hush puppies and Hot Fudge Cake.

The brand has been woven into the fabric of the East Tennessee dining scene by consistently offering a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere where guests can dine comfortably, so what better way to treat moms to an incredible family meal on their special day?

To honor and support their restaurant’s mission to better serve the community, they provide fresh, fast and delicious bar-b-q at tremendous value at all 19 locations.