With Father’s Day just around the corner, East Tennessee’s authentic bar-b-q hotspot, Buddy’s bar-b-q, is cooking up a special Father’s Day promotion and contest. On Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, dads can enjoy a free dessert when they dine in at Buddy’s bar-b-q.

In addition to the dessert promotion, one lucky guest will also have a chance to win a free 10-person Pork Family Pack Meal complete with delicious Pulled Pork with a choice of three sides (Baked Beans, Green Beans, Slaw, Potato Salad), bar-b-q sauce, buns and cookies. Guests can enter from June 16 until June 23 on the Buddy’s Instagram page for the chance to win this prize valued at $64.99, depending on location.

All guests must do to enter is follow the instructions below:

Visit the Buddy’s bar-b-q Instagram page and find the Father’s Day contest post.

In the comments, tell us about a favorite Buddy’s bar-b-q memory with Dad.

Finally, make sure to follow @buddysbarbq on Instagram and stay tuned for the announcement of the winner.

Buddy’s bar-b-q has been Knoxville’s go-to bar-b-q restaurant since 1972. Founded by Buddy and LaMuriel Smothers, Buddy’s bar-b-q still operates with the same family-oriented Southern hospitality since its humble beginnings. With 19 locations across Eastern Tennessee, Buddy’s bar-b-q prides itself on creating a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere where guests can dine comfortably and enjoy mouthwatering bar-b-q, from traditional favorites to modern classics reinvented.

Buddy’s bar-b-q offers a wide variety of options, from slow-cooked Pulled Pork, Smoky Wings, Smoky Dawgs and many delicious sides such as the regionally famous Hushpuppies. What better place to enjoy a meal with the whole family on Father’s Day than Buddy’s bar-b-q?