In observance of Memorial Day, the best-known bar-b-q restaurant in Knoxville is offering a special deal. In all 19 of its Tennessee locations, Buddy’s bar-b-q will offer a free pulled pork sandwich to members of the military and first responders this Memorial Day, May 27. This special treat for military and first responders is just one way Buddy’s extends its gratitude and appreciation to their loyal community.

The brand has been Knoxville’s go-to fast casual bar-b-q restaurant since 1972, and their hickory-smoked meats continue to attract a crowd today. In addition to their sandwiches, Buddy’s has a full menu of slow-cooked pulled pork, chicken and beef, Smoky wings, Smoky dawgs, delicious sides and wildly popular hushpuppies and Hot Fudge Cake.

They offer weekly specials, such as their regionally famous, All-You-Can-Eat-Ribs every Saturday, which includes two sides, hushpuppies, and, of course, unlimited hickory-smoked ribs. Starting at $14.99, this offer is dine-in only, with price varying per location. This special draws in locals in the community and tourists alike, all stopping in to experience their slow cooked ribs, made with family recipes from generations past. For their all-day Tuesday special, guests can purchase pork, pulled chicken, ham or turkey, a medium beverage, choice of two sides & hushpuppies—all starting at $7.49.

For events like summer parties, family gatherings or graduation celebrations, Buddy’s offers Family Packs with various options for larger groups. With a focus on Southern hospitality and quality ingredients, Buddy’s offers a menu suited for the most discerning bar-b-q palate, as all the meats are hickory smoked daily at every location. The Buddy’s brand has been woven into the fabric of the East Tennessee dining scene by consistently offering a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere where guests can dine comfortably.

“Because Buddy’s is family-owned and run, our customer base continues to be family-centric. As the brand grows, we want to embrace our whole community which extends to military members and first responders,” says Mark Lemoncelli, Co-Owner & CEO of the Buddy’s Family of companies. “We’re thrilled to offer this exclusive offer to those who have served our country and community, and we welcome them all to join us for one of our classic sandwiches.”

All military and first responders are invited to enjoy a free pulled pork sandwich at Buddy’s bar-b-q this Memorial Day, with a valid ID.