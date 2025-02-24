Buena Papa Fry Bar, announced its entry into the New York market with a new franchise location in Elmont. Situated directly across from the iconic Belmont Raceway, this prime spot positions Buena Papa to attract both locals and tourists eager to experience their signature Latin-inspired gourmet fries. The Elmont location will be operated by franchise partner Jalpa Patel.

This latest development underscores Buena Papa’s mission to deliver bold, innovative flavors to food lovers everywhere. Jalpa Patel, a seasoned entrepreneur with years of experience owning and growing successful Subway franchises in the area, is eager to bring Buena Papa to Elmont. “With its proximity to Belmont Raceway, we have a unique opportunity to create unforgettable dining experiences for everyone who walks through our doors,” Patel said.

James and Johanna Windon, co-founders of Buena Papa, echoed this enthusiasm. “Elmont is a fantastic location for Buena Papa,” said Johanna Windon. “The area’s energy and diversity align perfectly with our vision, and we’re excited to bring our concept to such an iconic space.”

Buena Papa’s innovative approach to fast-casual dining — offering hand-cut fries topped with globally inspired ingredients — has won fans nationwide. Their success on ABC’s Shark Tank has further propelled their expansion, with franchisees like Jalpa Patel leading the charge in new markets.