Ready to (pumpkin) spice up the fall season? Buff City Soap and Scooter’s Coffee are teaming up in the name of pumpkin obsession to deliver handcrafted seasonal favorites with a special limited giveaway at select locations.

On Thursday, September 18, customers can Scoot On Around to select Scooter’s Coffee locations to receive a free Buff City Soap Pumpkin Spice Car Air Freshener with purchase of any drink from our fall menu. A list of participating Scooter’s Coffee and Buff City Soap locations can be found on the Buff City Soap website. Car Air Fresheners and coupons are available while supplies last at select locations only. Limit one of each per customer with qualifying purchase.

Sip on a Pumpkin Caramelicious or Autumn Caramel Swirl while you enjoy the warm and cozy scent of freshly baked pumpkin, sweet maple syrup, and a touch of cinnamon in your car! Supplies are limited, so visit a participating Scooter’s Coffee location early to snag your autumn-inspired Car Air Freshener before they’re gone. Limit one per customer with purchase of a fall menu item while supplies last.

Make a purchase in-store at select Buff City Soap Makeries starting Thursday, September 18, and you will receive a special offer for a free medium drink from Scooter’s Coffee and 20% off an online order at ScootersCoffee.com! Bring the fragrance of fall home with seasonal scents at Buff City Soap including Pumkin Spice, Friday Night Lights, Haughty Toddy, Cider by the Fire, and more! Limit one offer per customer with purchase while supplies last.

Experience all of the fall scents at Buff City Soap, and Scoot On Around to your local Scooter’s Coffee for fall flavors including pumpkin, green apple, and more!