Buffalo Ranch Flavors Return to Whataburger for Limited Time

Back by popular demand, the Whataburger Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich and its leafy-green counterpart, the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad, are available for a limited time. A fan favorite since its debut in 2015, the Whataburger Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich was joined by the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad in 2021.

The Build: Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich

The sandwich delivers a unique blend of savory and spicy you won’t find anywhere else. It’s layered with three crispy, Whatachick’n Strip tenders, two slices of Monterey Jack cheese, zesty Buttermilk Ranch and Whataburger’s one-of-a-kind Buffalo Sauce, all on a five-inch bun. Also available in the Jr. size, the Whataburger Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich satisfies all appetites.

The Build: Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad

The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad, also available for a limited time, offers the balanced spice of the sandwich in a fresh salad. It’s built on a bed of Red Roma Blend lettuce and includes shredded carrots, three crispy bacon strips cut into pieces, grape tomatoes, Whataburger’s one-of-a-kind Buffalo Sauce drizzle and blue cheese crumbles, with a side of Buttermilk Ranch Dressing. It comes with your choice of a diced Grilled Chicken, Whatachick’n or Spicy Chicken filet.

“The Buffalo Ranch Chicken lineup continues to be one of our most popular limited-time offers, with fans frequently requesting its return,” says Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rich Scheffler. “The perfectly spicy taste of Whataburger’s original-recipe Buffalo Sauce that makes these entrées unique is a great example of the bold flavors and quality ingredients our guests love and expect.”

Savor the spicy flavor while you can! The Whataburger Buffalo Ranch lineup is only available for a limited time.

Pricing and availability vary by market.