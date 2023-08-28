Buffalo’s Café Brings Back Gridiron Classic Lineup

Buffalo’s Café officially announced the return of its annual Gridiron Classic lineup through December 17. The chain has drawn up a mouthwatering limited-time menu in addition to 100 days of prizes, including a grand prize of two tickets to the big game in February in Las Vegas.

The Gridiron Classic menu provides fans with a perfect football game day boost. Guests can chow down on Honey Teriyaki Ribs, fried pork ribs tossed in Buffalos’ famous Asian Sesame Sauce, drizzled with Honey Garlic Sauce and garnished with sesame seeds, or, a Blackened Shrimp Quesadilla, featuring blackened diced shrimp, cheddar jack cheese, black bean corn salsa and pico de gallo, all wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. To accompany the entrees, fans can enjoy the crunch of Zucchini Fries, hand-battered and tossed in garlic parmesan seasoning. To sweeten the meal (or big win), guests can enjoy a Buffalo Chip, a warm chocolate chip cookie topped with premium vanilla ice cream, then drizzled in chocolate sauce. Drink highlights include Miller Lite and Coors Light, Red Bull and a Fizzy Jack, Jack Daniels, Grenadine and Starry Soda garnished with a cherry.

If the menu wasn’t enough, guests can also win big with 100 days of prizes leading up to the big game. From a Premium Home Theater System to a Backyard Tailgate Party to Gift Cards and the ultimate prize of two tickets to the big game, Buffalo’s left nothing on the field when it came to rewarding their fans this season. Customers can enter the contest by visiting their local Buffalo’s Cafe and scanning the QR codes available on table tents and promotional posters, or by visiting www.TheGridironClassic.com

“Football season is always a special time for us at Buffalo’s Cafe,” says Gregg Nettleton, President and COO of Buffalo’s Cafe. “The Gridiron Classic has become a highly anticipated time for our guests to not only enjoy new menu offerings but potentially win a roster of great prizes by simply dining with us.”