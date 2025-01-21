Buffalo’s Cafe, Where Everyone Is Family, is pouring out a flurry of new drinks to enhance its bar menu. Guests can now choose from more than ten new sips, including eight new cocktails and five new margaritas—timeless classics with a special Buffalos’ twist.

Key cocktail additions, which pay homage to the brand name and its strong roots in Georgia, include:

Georgia Peach Tea – Evan Williams Bourbon, iced tea, lemonade and peach

Peach Sangria – White wine, Myers’s Platinum White Rum, Mott’s Apple Juice®, peach, lemon-lime soda and orange

Old Fashioned – Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, Black Cocktail Cherry and an orange peel

New sweet and sour margarita options have also stampeded in, such as:

Strawberry Margarita – Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila, strawberry, sour mix and a salt rim

Tito’s Handmade Vodka Strawberry Lemonade – Tito’s Handmade Vodka, strawberry and lemonade

Millionaire Margarita – Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila, Grand Marnier, citrus and a salt rim

“With Buffalo’s being a big hub for sports watching and gathering with friends and family, we saw a significant opportunity in elevating our bar menu to provide our guests with the freshest options available,” said Peter Farrand, Chief Culinary Officer at FAT Brands. “The new bar menu is equally fun, inventive and classic at the same, so everyone has the perfect drink to take in these special moments.”

Buffalos’ culinary team, in conjunction with Straight Up Collective, an industry leader in beverage engineering, worked hand-in-hand to identify flavor profiles and recipes to resonate with brand fans, creating a fresh, inventive new bar menu.