    Buffalo’s Cafe Launches '24 Karat Gold' Wing Sauce

    Industry News | July 25, 2022

    Buffalo’s Cafe announced the launch of a new wing sauce which will grace the restaurant’s menu for one day only on July 29 to commemorate National Chicken Wing Day. Dubbed “24 Karat Gold,” this limited-time flavor is sure to be a rich addition to the chain’s already world-famous wings.

    The exclusive 24 Karat Gold sauce features Buffalo’s Cafe’s signature homemade Hot Sauce and Cattlemen’s Carolina Tangy Gold BBQ Sauce. Providing a perfect combination of heat and tanginess, the one-day sauce is sure to strike a chord with guests.

    “Buffalo’s Cafe has been serving our classic, authentic buffalo style wings since 1985,” says Gregg Nettleton, president and COO of Buffalo’s Cafe. “We have set the gold-standard for our customers when it comes to wings, so it was only fitting to create this special 24 Karat Gold wing sauce for National Chicken Wing Day.”

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more