Buffalo’s Cafe Launches '24 Karat Gold' Wing Sauce

Buffalo’s Cafe announced the launch of a new wing sauce which will grace the restaurant’s menu for one day only on July 29 to commemorate National Chicken Wing Day. Dubbed “24 Karat Gold,” this limited-time flavor is sure to be a rich addition to the chain’s already world-famous wings.

The exclusive 24 Karat Gold sauce features Buffalo’s Cafe’s signature homemade Hot Sauce and Cattlemen’s Carolina Tangy Gold BBQ Sauce. Providing a perfect combination of heat and tanginess, the one-day sauce is sure to strike a chord with guests.

“Buffalo’s Cafe has been serving our classic, authentic buffalo style wings since 1985,” says Gregg Nettleton, president and COO of Buffalo’s Cafe. “We have set the gold-standard for our customers when it comes to wings, so it was only fitting to create this special 24 Karat Gold wing sauce for National Chicken Wing Day.”