Buffalo’s Cafe, the Georgia-born wing brand Where Everyone Is Family, is herding up its fans for the ultimate month-long 40th anniversary celebration. Starting on Sept. 22, National Family Day, and running through Oct. 26, guests can feast on $40 Family Bundles, where no craving goes unanswered.

The Family Bundle, valid at participating locations for dine-in and to-go orders, features Chips and Queso, a Large Garden Salad, 24 Wings (Traditional Bone-In or Boneless) that can be paired with the brand’s award-winning 13 house-made sauces, and a side of Tumbleweed Chips. For the official anniversary on Oct. 26, the chain has grilled up a sizzling burger bash—the Family Burger Bundle—four Canyon Burgers cooked to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion, and served with fresh-cut Tumbleweed Chips, also available at participating locations for dine-in and to-go orders.

“We couldn’t imagine a better way to launch our 40th anniversary celebration than on National Family Day,” said Ashley Montgomery, VP of Marketing for Buffalo’s Cafe. “Just like our motto, Where Everyone Is Family, our fans have always been family to us. Together, we have celebrated milestones, cheered on our favorite sports teams together, and more. Our bundle offers are our way of saying thanks to our Buffalo’s Cafe family for their support and for helping put us on the map 40 years ago with our world-famous chicken wings.”