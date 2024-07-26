Buffalo’s Cafe, the award-winning, family-friendly wing chain, is offering a mouthwatering deal this National Chicken Wing Day, July 29 – All You Can Eat Wings. Available for just $19.99, the offer is the perfect way to sample the brand’s beloved house-made sauces and rubs.

The All You Can Eat Wing offer is available for dine-in only and includes as many bone-in or boneless wings as you can eat, as well as unlimited made-from-scratch bleu cheese and ranch dressing, curly fries and tumbleweed chips. Buffalo’s Cafe’s chicken wings are 100% natural, cooked-to-order and tossed in your favorite sauce or rub, including fan favorites Lemon Pepper, Red Hot Ranch, Sweet Bourbon BBQ, and Garlic Parmesan – all made from-scratch!

“At Buffalo’s Cafe, we pride ourselves on providing an unbeatable flavor experience for our fans—from our juicy wings to our 18 house-made sauces and rubs,” said Ashley Montgomery, VP of Marketing for Buffalo’s Cafe. “National Chicken Wing Day provides us with an opportunity to celebrate our famous wings with our loyal guests with an offer that keeps on giving.”