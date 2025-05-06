FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Buffalo’s Cafe and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces the expansion of Buffalo’s Cafe in France in partnership with the group behind Big M CIE, opening 10 units in the country with the first three units set to open by 2026. To coincide with the new locations, the beloved wing brand is unveiling a fast casual model with a smaller footprint to position itself for greater growth across the globe.

“The launch of a new Buffalo’s Cafe fast casual model in France represents a significant milestone in our growth trajectory of the brand, and opens up the door to additional expansion opportunities,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Co-CEO and Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “This announcement also follows Medhi Bella and his team signing a commitment to open 30 Fatburger locations across France—opening a total of 40 locations with FAT Brands. We see a bright future ahead with this partnership as we continue to grow our iconic, all-American brands in the country.”

For 40 years, Buffalo’s Cafe has been known for its authentic Buffalo-style chicken wings, house-made wing sauces and family-friendly environment.