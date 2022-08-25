Buffalo’s Café's Gridiron Classic Menu Returns for Limited Time

Buffalo’s Café announced the return of their annual Gridiron Classic limited-time menu, just in time for the start of football season. Fans can also score big this year with 100 days of prizes, including a grand prize of two tickets to the big game in February in Arizona.

Available now through December 18, the Gridiron Classic menu features an all-star lineup of appetizers, entrées and beverages that are sure to amplify fans’ game day experiences. The limited-time menu includes Loaded Philly Fries, Brown Sugar Ribeye Steak, Chicken & Waffle Dry Rub Wings along with welcoming back a seasoned player on the menu, the Fajita Beef or Chicken Quesadilla. To accompany the crave-worthy food selections, fans can pair their meals with a Red Bull Winged Buffalo cocktail, Buffalos’ version of a Long Island Iced Tea, a Miller Lite or a Coors Light.

While the new menu is sure to be a draw with guests, Buffalo’s Cafe went for the touchdown this year, debuting a two-phase promotional contest. During Phase 1, which runs now through October 31, the wing chain is putting 18 pairs of NFL tickets up for grabs. Customers can enter the contest by visiting their local Buffalo’s Cafe and scanning the QR codes available on table tents and promotional posters. Phase 2 will commence on November 1 and will begin the Gridiron Classic Countdown to the big game, bringing even more excitement with 100 days of prizes through February 8. Guests will have the opportunity to score big with high-end coolers, cornhole sets, tailgate kits and gift cards, in addition to a premium home theater system, a backyard tailgate package, and a pair of tickets to the big game in February.

“We are always ready for kick-off at Buffalo’s Cafe, and, this year, we wanted to roll-out delicious, new menu items to fuel our guests during games, while adding a prize-packed contest,” says Gregg Nettleton, president and COO of Buffalo’s Cafe. “With over 100 prizes, including the ultimate prize of a pair of tickets to the big game, we look forward to rewarding our own MVPs, our guests, with fun prizes and a great environment to watch their favorite teams play.”