Build-A-Bear Workshop has teamed up with KFC, the original fried chicken brand, for a finger lickin’ good collaBEARation—available starting today. This tasty mashup of comfort plush and comfort food is playfully inspired by KFC’s classic red-and-white striped bucket.

Launching just in time to celebrate togetherness during the holiday season, this unique collection combines Build-A-Bear’s signature creative, interactive fun with KFC’s rich tradition of comfort food and family meals.

The collection, available exclusively at Build-A-Bear workshops and online at www.buildabear.com, will feature limited-edition outfits and accessories inspired by KFC, including:

KFC Bucket Costume: Take your love of KFC to new heights with this charming KFC bucket costume for your furry friend, who will look adorable nestled inside. It’s a finger lickin’ fun way to share your love of fried chicken, making it the ultimate gift for KFC fans.

KFC Plush Chicken Wristie: Your bear won’t go hungry with this adorable KFC chicken wristie, a plush chicken leg that attaches to their paw—perfect for satisfying those imaginary cravings!

KFC Pajama Outfit: Snuggle up in style! This cozy two-piece pajama set features a KFC onesie and chicken leg slippers, bringing crispy comfort to bedtime.

Whether you’re surprising the fried chicken lover in your life or treating yourself to a memorable collectible, this collaboration brings the best of both brands to the table and is rooted in a shared commitment to serve everyone joy through heartwarming experiences.

“This collection is a blend of creativity, nostalgia, and fun that unites fans of both iconic brands in an unexpected way,” said Sharon Price John, President and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop. “It’s all about delivering playful, memorable experiences—served up with a side of KFC’s signature comfort. Together, we’re bringing two beloved passions—customization and comfort food—to the table in a whole new way.”

For over 70 years, KFC has been bringing families together over buckets of its finger lickin’ good fried chicken and homestyle sides. The brand recently introduced a Kids Meal with its new Original Recipe® tenders, to give families even more ways to enjoy KFC.

Guests can shop this exciting new product line in participating Build-A-Bear Workshops and online starting today.