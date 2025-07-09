When Kat and Darren met in a grocery store just five years ago, they had no idea they would be married within a few months. They quickly combined their families, their knowledge, and their skills to become business partners.

In 2020, during the Covid pandemic, Kat founded a franchise consulting business and named it MONARCH FRANCHISE CONSULTING. In her role, she matches franchisors with franchisees, building on her long-standing career in franchise sales. Meanwhile, upon meeting, Darren focused on working in restaurant management roles with Dallas brands such as Cowboy Chicken, Smoothie King, and Salad and Go, where he quickly mastered the intricacies of restaurant operations and further developed his already-strong customer service skills.

Recently, the couple signed up as new franchisees for a beloved Southern QSR called Bumpers Drive-In, headquartered in Canton, MS. Darren was impressed by the simplicity of operations, the wide variety of menu items, and the food that just did NOT taste like ‘fast food’, while Kat was drawn to the average unit sales volumes even in the smallest of towns. They both, however, instantly fell in love with the brand’s family-first culture and with the long-tenured employees who refer to each other as “family.”

The founder, Doc Sethi says “ I am thrilled to welcome Kat and Darren into our franchise family, and believe they bring together the perfect blend of sales and operations. Kat will continue to grow and nurture her franchise consulting brand, while Darren will serve as the face of their new Bumpers venture, overseeing all aspects of operations.

“We are excited about this next chapter of our lives together,” says Kat. The couple has named their new LLC “Fourth Quarter” in celebration of this new era of their love journey. They welcome you to their location on Highway 51 in Madison, MS. After August 15.

BUMPERS owns and operates more than 35 stores in the Mississippi/Tennessee market and is now franchising across the southern U.S. Offering a cost of entry most often under $250K, and the lowest royalties in the industry. Founder, Doc Sethi has s dream – it is to assist entrepreneurs to business ownership. Specializing in America’s favorites – burgers, fries, wings, sandwiches, salads, shakes, fountain drinks, ice cream, sundaes, and of course, Mississippi fried catfish. This brand feeds families across the south with affordable, fresh food.

For more information about franchise opportunities with BUMPERS, visit www.bumpersdrivein.com.