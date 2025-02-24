In a major development for the Arkansas QSR space, local restaurateur James Jones is bringing the state its first-ever Bumpers. The beloved Mississippi fast-food brand continues to gain notoriety and spread its delicious handmade sandwiches, fries, and desserts across the South. Bumpers franchises have been recognized for decades for their unique profitability in small towns and their comparatively low initial investments.

After over three decades in the food service industry, Jones has finalized a franchise agreement to open Arkansas’ first Bumpers location in Helena-West Helena. This new drive-thru is expected to open by May of 2025, marking an exciting expansion for both Jones and the Bumpers brand as it pushes out of its home state of Mississippi.

Jones was particularly drawn to Bumpers’ affordability and approach to franchising, which offers him the independence to tailor the business to meet the needs of his community. “Bumpers allows me the freedom to use my own team and choose a model that fits my community while maintaining the high standards they’re known for,” said Jones. “That flexibility and their recognition of hard work made it the perfect fit for me.”

The Bumpers menu features hamburgers, fresh cut hand-breaded onion rings, chicken bites and chicken tenders, chili cheese dogs and many other hometown favorites. Bumpers also offers unique items not found at other fast-food restaurants, including its Philly cheese steak, dinner baskets, strawberry shortcake and hot fudge cake deserts, fried dill pickles-O’s and Jumping Jack Fries. And no one can forget Bumpers’ famous Biggie Bag with hot apple pies.

As the new restaurant is being painted and outfitted, with plans for both drive-thru and dine-in options, Jones is excited about the opportunity to bring a new brand to Helena-West Helena and beyond. “This is just the beginning,” he said.