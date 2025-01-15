Bun Mee, the gourmet Vietnamese sandwich eatery, has set the stage for unprecedented success in 2025 following the announcement of their national development plans. With strategic expansion plans and a commitment to innovation and quality, Bun Mee, recently profiled by Forbes, is quickly identifying itself as a frontrunner in the Asian and fast-casual spaces.

In addition to announcing its national franchise opportunity, the premier San Francisco-based banh mi concept opened its fifth corporate-owned store in the Marina District in October. Going forward, this will be the Flagship location for Bun Mee, where all franchise training and day-to-day operations will take place. Looking ahead, Bun Mee is seeking passionate single and multi-unit franchise owners to bring Vietnamese cuisine to AZ, CO, ID, MT, NM, NV, OR, UT, and WY.

“America is known for being culinarily curious as it relates to international and fusion cuisine. Tacos are a beloved U.S. staple despite originating in Mexico. Pizza came from Naples, Italy. Sushi found its way here all the way from Japan, Tapas from Spain, and so on. The banh mi is Vietnam’s proud take on the classic sandwich, so why shouldn’t it get the same level of visibility and celebration,” said Denise Tran, founder and CEO of Bun Mee.

Having been born in Vietnam, raised in New Orleans, and kickstarted her career in New York City, Tran understands the importance of immigrants being able to access, eat, and connect amongst favorite foods and dishes while living in the U.S. Thus, Bun Mee cultivates a unique experience and community that goes beyond the menu.

As the only fast-casual gourmet restaurant franchise to feature innovative banh mi sandwiches and other Vietnamese-inspired fare, Bun Mee is positioned to fill a non-existent gap in the market. The brand offers flexible franchise options, thriving in diverse settings such as airports, malls, stadiums, and highly walkable urban or suburban neighborhoods.

Bun Mee’s franchise opportunity is backed by strong unit economics, which has exponentially increased every year. Each store’s gross sales revenue has surpassed $1 million by, or before, the second year in operation. Technology-driven solutions like online ordering and contactless payment further establish Bun Mee as a cutting-edge, fresh, and modernized franchise opportunity in the fast-casual space.

The brand’s commitment to the ultimate customer experience is matched only by its dedication to the well-being and preservation of the planet. Bun Mee prioritizes the use of mindful and sustainable ingredients and demonstrates environmental responsibility through the use of compostable to-go items. The brand also offers robust support for franchisees, from site selection to the grand opening process. Bun Mee ensures accessibility and support for a diverse range of investors, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a reliable and scalable business model.