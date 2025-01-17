Residents of Milwaukee will soon be able to enjoy an authentic taste of Chicago in their own backyard as The Buona (Bow’nuh) Companies, the family-owned company behind Chicago’s leading Italian beef brand, announced that it has signed an agreement to open a new location in the market.

Accomplished restaurateurs and Chicago natives Karl Kulhanek and Joe Marchionna will develop a location featuring two great Chicago dining experiences in a single store: Buona, purveyors of Chicago’s original Italian beef, and The Original Rainbow Cone (Rainbow Cone), inventor of Chicago’s iconic 100-year-old five-flavor cone.

The Buona menu features Chicago’s original Italian beef, meatball, and sausage sandwiches, as well as burgers, fresh pasta dishes, Chicago-style dogs, salads, chicken sandwiches, and more.

The Original Rainbow Cone is home to the beloved one-of-a-kind sliced creation comprised of slices of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (New York Vanilla with cherries and walnuts), pistachio, and orange sherbet. The location will also feature flavor slices, sundaes, ice cream cakes and more.

Familiar with both brands and their menu items, Kulhanek and Marchionna, who were introduced to each other by the family behind Buona, were impressed by the eateries’ loyal followings and commitment to preserving the time-honored methods and recipes for their signature offerings. Kulhanek owns multiple businesses, including a protein bar kitchen and distribution company, and Marchionna has cultivated 20 years of experience working in the restaurant industry.

“Karl and I are looking forward to bringing Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone to the Milwaukee market, and sharing these exceptional Chicago favorites to the city’s many visitors,” said Marchionna. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to join a growing system with iconic brands that offers exceptional support to its franchisees.

The agreement is one in a series of milestones for the brand as it continues its strategic nationwide expansion. Milwaukee will be the first locally owned and operated development in the state.

“We’ve had many former Chicago residents reach out to ask us to bring our brands to the new places they call home,” said Joe Buonavolanto III, Executive Vice President of The Buona Companies. “The demand for Italian beef, Chicago’s most famous and beloved sandwich, has only grown these last several years, and the appeal across generations of diners is unmatched when combined with the nostalgia of the Rainbow Cone brand. Given the stellar performance of our locations here so far, we plan to continue developing in other parts of Wisconsin with qualified partners like Karl and Joe.”

Alongside its expansion into Milwaukee, The Buona Companies has initiated a nationwide franchising program that has already resulted in development agreements in Texas, Florida, Michigan, Tennessee, Indiana, Arizona and California. The parent of the two fast-casual brands is looking to award franchise investment opportunities with qualified franchise partners throughout the United States, with a focus on growth in Arizona, California, Florida, Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee and Texas.

With a family-centered and operator-first approach, Buona and Rainbow Cone offer entrepreneurs a chance to establish their own legacies through low start-up and prime costs, and the potential for an above-average return on investment. Ideal franchisees should have relevant restaurant and or business ownership experience, share a passion for quality food and service and are actively involved in the communities in which they are looking to develop in.