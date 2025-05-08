Buona, the Original Italian Beef, and The Original Rainbow Cone, a 100-year-old ice cream tradition, announced the grand opening of their newest location in Gurnee. Opening on May 20, the Gurnee venue offers guests access to two Chicago traditions in one destination: old school, all-natural Italian beef and the five-flavor Rainbow Cone, a 1926 treat from Chicago’s south side.

Situated at 7360 Grand Avenue, the new location sits amongst a bustling shopping strip just minutes away from the highly popular Chicagoland tourist attraction Six Flags Great America.

The grand opening will kick off at 10:15 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the doors will officially open to the public at 10:30 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive two jars of Buona’s giardiniera: one “classic” flavor that’s served in their restaurants, and one limited-edition Hot Honey Giardiniera that’s only available through retail outlets. Each flavor offers a spicy pop of flavor to Buona’s beef sandwiches and other items on the menu – or in home kitchens.

Guests can indulge in savory Chicago Classics including Italian Sausage and Meatball Sandwiches, along with fresh pasta, burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, and more from Buona – along with sweet treats from the Original Rainbow Cone’s Express menu, which features a variety of signature cones and sundaes, as well as ice cream cakes, donuts and more.

“We’re especially delighted to open in Gurnee just before National Italian Beef Day on May 24! This gives us an opportunity to extend the Grand Opening festivities with a special offer for this foodie holiday,” said Joe Buonavolanto III, Executive Vice President of Buona. “Gurnee is a place that so many Chicagoans visit for a full day of rides, laughter and family-friendly fun, and we’re looking forward to becoming an integral part of the action. Whether you’re a longtime Buona and Rainbow Cone fan or trying us for the first time, we hope everyone comes out to celebrate with us and enjoy all we have to offer.”

Earlier this month, the Chicago-area brands marked the start of the opening festivities at Warren Township High School during Teacher Appreciation Week. The Buona beef truck and bright pink polka-dotted Rainbow Cone truck parked at the school’s campuses to give away free sandwiches and cones to more than 350 teachers and staff on May 5 and 7.

With a team of local employees and management, the Gurnee location is owned by the multi-generational Buonavolanto family. In 2019, the Buonavolanto family partnered with the family behind The Original Rainbow Cone. Together, Rainbow Cone’s third-generation owner and three generations of Buonavolantos are preserving and expanding some of Chicago’s greatest culinary traditions.

The Gurnee expansion marks the next step for the family-owned brands as they continue growing throughout the Midwest and beyond with a combination of Buona and Rainbow Cone locations, following recent successful openings in Wisconsin, Orlando and California in addition to the brands’ upcoming debut in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.