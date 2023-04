Buona, maker of Chicago’s Original Italian Beef, has announced the return of a fan favorite menu item: the Salted Caramel Pretzel Shake is back by popular demand.

The delicious drink will satisfy your cravings with a perfect blend of sweet and salty! Creamy vanilla ice cream is blended with swirls of rich caramel and chunks of crunchy pretzels to create a delightful taste and irresistible treat.