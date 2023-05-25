Buona to Celebrate National Italian Beef Day with Special Deals

Buona, maker of Chicago's Original Italian Beef, announced its 6th annual celebration of National Italian Beef Day on Saturday, May 27th. This year, Buona is pulling out all the stops to honor this cherished holiday with incredible deals and discounts for its loyal customers.

On May 27, at all 27 Buona locations, customers can enjoy a free regular Italian Beef Sandwich or Italian Beefless Sandwich with up to one topping through the Buona app. This exclusive offer is available to both existing and new app users. To take advantage of this promotion, customers simply need to download the Buona app and sign up. For more information and to download the app, please visit https://buona.com/app/.

But the celebration doesn't stop there. Starting from May 22nd- May 29th, Buona is offering free delivery on all orders placed through the app. Whether you're craving their iconic Italian beef sandwiches or any other delectable items from their menu, you can enjoy the convenience of having it delivered straight to your doorstep without any additional fees.

Additionally, during this week-long celebration, Buona enthusiasts across the nation can take advantage of a 25 percent discount on all nationwide Shop & Ship products purchased through Buona’s website. Simply use the discount code: BuonaDay during checkout to enjoy this incredible offer. Whether you're looking to stock up on Buona's signature Italian beef seasoning or want to surprise a loved one with a gourmet gift set, now is the perfect time to indulge in the best of Buona from the comfort of your home.

National Italian Beef Day holds great significance for Buona, as the company founded this special holiday in 2017. It serves as a testament to Buona's dedication to honoring the timeless tradition of the Italian beef sandwich. The annual celebration allows Buona to express gratitude towards its loyal customers who have made it the ultimate destination for authentic Italian beef sandwiches and other delicious offerings.

"National Italian Beef Day on May 27th is an opportunity for us at Buona to celebrate our iconic Italian Beef and Beefless sandwiches, a beloved tradition that's spanned generations," says Andrew Regalado, Marketing Director at Buona. "As we carry forward this legacy, we're thrilled to introduce the next generation to the unique Buona flavors their parents and grandparents have enjoyed. Join us in the celebration, take advantage of our special offers, and start a new tradition with Buona."