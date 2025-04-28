Buona is celebrating a decade of National Italian Beef Day with a month-long series of specials. The restaurant chain had their petition to recognize National Italian Beef Day on the Saturday during Memorial Day weekend granted in 2015, which falls on May 24th this year.

The brand is commemorating the 10th anniversary of this beefy holiday with a $7.99 deal on their signature sandwich with fries all day on May 24th– with no limits on the number servings guests choose to celebrate with. In addition, Buona Rewards members can enjoy $7.99 Combos (regular sized Italian beef and sausage sandwiches) every Wednesday in May. Members can also access Flash specials and great deals on other menu items – including cheese fries (a fan favorite), deliciously inventive Arancini Beef Bites, a selection of craveable sandwiches, and more.

What’s more, during the count-down to National Italian Beef Day, Buona is encouraging guests and existing members to opt-in to receive Flash offers and more via SMS before the holiday by giving ten lucky subscribers free beef for a year (both current and new SMS subscribers will be entered into the sweepstakes).

“As we celebrate National Beef Month, it’s not just about honoring the sandwich that has become a Chicago tradition—it’s about honoring our family’s legacy,” shared Joe Buonavolanto III, Executive Vice President of The Buona Companies and third-generation family member. “Alongside my Grandpa and grandma, my father and uncles helped build a culinary icon that’s become a part of this city’s fabric. The Buona brand stands for the values that my family instilled in me—tradition, quality, and a deep respect for the history behind our incredible signature dish. From the early days in Berwyn to today, our mission has always been to serve the most authentic Italian beef while paying tribute to the generations of Italian Americans that made it popular.”

Born in 1930s Chicago, Italian beef was created by Italian families who immigrated to the city. Using traditional slow-cooking methods from their native Italy, they created a satisfying and delicious gravy-soaked sandwich that fed large broods at family weddings or traditional Sunday dinners. Among the Italian beef pioneers were the Scala, Buonavolanto and Pacelli (Al’s Beef) families who helped bring Italian beef from banquet halls to street stands.