The Buona Companies Adds 'Beef It Up' Food Truck

The Buona Companies, owner and operator of the famous Original Italian beef, announced another strategic expansion of their business. This May, Buona will add a food truck to their twenty-six brick-and-mortar locations across Illinois and Indiana. The truck – appropriately named the Beef It Up truck – will be exclusively available for private events like weddings, large events and parties but will showcase its famous beef at some signature events throughout the city this summer.

Beginning in May, customers can reserve the Beef It Up truck to cater any event they need food at. Patrons can already submit their reservation requests through Buona’s website—but since the food truck is able to cater anything from intimate gatherings to 1,000 person extravaganzas, a team member will follow up to finalize the reservation.

As the truck begins to travel around Chicagoland – it will be easy to recognize with a Chicago-themed mural on the back, a giant Italian Beef Sandwich along the side, and Buona’s signature orange and white color palette. After the initial launch, the Beef It Up truck will offer a wide variety of the Buona menu items – including their Original Italian Beef, their plant-based Italian Beefless Sandwich, hot dogs, chicken tenders, fries, and Buona Bites – making it easy for patrons to grab their Buona favorites on the go.

The organization is known for being family-friendly, community-focused. Particularly considering that the Beef It Up truck will move from community to community – it’s likely that Buona will launch their new endeavor with a focus on good food, community engagement, and a family-friendly experience. The Beef It Up truck is a permanent addition for Buona; It will allow the organization to feed large group catering like never before.

“The community of people who know and love Buona is what drives us every day,” says Don Buonavolanto, founder of the Buona Companies. “We’re always brainstorming new ways to bring Buona closer to the communities we serve – and the Beef It Up food truck truly felt like the perfect solution for this summer.”