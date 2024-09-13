Buona, the largest family-owned Italian beef restaurant group and beef producer in the country, is introducing limited-time savings on their Chicago Classics. Starting September 9, Buona will offer special promotional pricing on its iconic Italian beef, meatball and sausage sandwiches, along with regular fries, every Monday through Wednesday. Available in-store, online or through the Buona app, this promotion offers loyal customers a chance to indulge in their favorite Buona signature sandwiches for less.

“We’re thrilled to share our family’s favorites with our guests,” Joe Buonavolanto III, Executive Vice President of the Buona Companies. “We’ve paired them with fries to deliver more value to those we proudly serve. Plus, our new Buona Meals offer everyone the chance to enjoy a full meal with their favorite entrée, sides and a drink – all at a great price.”

Buona’s dedication to serving its community extends beyond just its menu. The brand recently introduced a lineup of five Buona Meals designed to meet the needs of families seeking delicious, cost-effective dining options. For each meal, guests can choose their favorite entrée of either a classic Buona beef, the beef & sausage combo, the jumbo Chicago-style hot dog, a single hamburger or the grilled chicken sandwich, which is paired with a regular fry and a regular fountain drink. Guests can further customize their meal with the option to upgrade their drink or fry size, or choose from add-ons like onion rings or a milkshake, ensuring a satisfying experience for everyone. Buona also offers kid’s meals at competitive prices, making it an affordable choice for families.

At Buona, diners experience the quality of a full-service restaurant with the affordability and convenience of fast-casual dining. The diverse menu caters to all tastes and features premium ingredients, including the brand’s renowned Italian beef, which starts with lean all-natural choice sirloin seasoned with Italian spices, then seared at high heat and slow roasted for hours to produce its famous gravy. This meticulous preparation process exemplifies Buona’s commitment to culinary excellence, ensuring a dining experience that’s both convenient and satisfying for every guest.

Beyond Chicago’s Classic Cravings, Buona’s menu features burgers, Chicago-style dogs, salads, chicken sandwiches, and ready-to-eat catering options for homes or businesses. The brand is part of The Buona Companies alongside another Chicagoland staple, The Original Rainbow Cone (Rainbow Cone), home of the iconic five-flavor cone. The parent of the two fast-casual brands is looking to award franchise investment opportunities with qualified franchise partners throughout the United States, with a specific focus on markets in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, California and Texas.