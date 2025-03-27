Buona, the family-owned company behind Chicago’s original Italian beef, is bringing a bit of sunshine and spice to its menu. Buona Director of Culinary, Chef Tony Scheri, has created two new menu items that will be available in-store, online, or through the Buona app beginning March 24.

Mediterranean Chicken Salad: This protein-packed salad includes six ounces of grilled chicken breast in a lettuce blend with sliced cucumbers, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, feta cheese, and red onions. Served with Buona’s signature house dressing for a light yet satisfying meal.

Buona Hot Chicken: Back by popular demand, this sandwich features a crispy breaded chicken breast that’s been marinated in Nashville hot sauce topped with Buona’s signature sweet & tangy Buona Sauce and crisp pickles. Served on a toasted and freshly buttered brioche bun. It’s got a bit of fire…but not too much!

“Our new menu offers more variety while satisfying our guests’ cravings for trending tastes,” said Scheri. “These two new items remain true to our culinary philosophy of keeping it fresh, flavorful, and satisfying”