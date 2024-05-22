For the ninth consecutive year, Buona, the largest family-owned Italian beef restaurant group and beef producer in the country, is celebrating National Italian Beef Day as only an icon of the storied sandwich can…by rolling back prices to a bygone era.

On Saturday, May 25, guests who stop by one of the brand’s 29 locations or order online from Buona.com can enjoy a regular Italian beef sandwich for the throwback price of $5.99.

National Italian Beef Day holds great significance for Buona, as the company founded this special holiday in 2015. It serves as a testament to Buona’s dedication to honoring the timeless tradition of the Italian beef sandwich. The annual celebration allows Buona to express gratitude towards its loyal customers who have made it the ultimate destination for authentic Italian beef sandwiches and other delicious offerings.

“Buona’s legacy is synonymous with Italian beef, and we want to celebrate it with both new and loyal guests, some of whom have enjoyed eating our sandwiches for more than 40 years,” says Andrew Regalado, marketing director for Buona. “Last year, we dominated the holiday and turned Chicagoland into an Italian beef extravaganza. This year, we’re bringing the excitement back with a special offer on our classic Italian beef sandwich. Plus, guests who visit our Skokie store are in for a huge treat.”

Beyond its original Italian Beef sandwich and plant-based Italian beefless sandwich, additional staples of Buona’s offerings include its grilled Italian sausage sandwich, meatball marinara and an array of fresh pasta, pizza, burgers, hot dogs and more. Buona was founded in 1981 by Joe and Peggy Buonavolanto, who dreamed of bringing authentic Chicago flavors to their friends and neighbors. Today, the Buonavolanto family is building upon those dreams by expanding into new markets across the U.S. with a growing number of franchise partners, including a recent multi-unit agreement in Tennessee and additional signed development agreements in Wisconsin, Florida and Texas.