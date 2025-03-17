Burger Boss announced two exciting new additions to our menu that underscore our commitment to healthy, ethically sourced, humanely processed and delicious food. In our ongoing mission to enhance the dining experience for our valued guests, we are proud to introduce Halal chicken breast and Halal turkey bacon to our offerings.

Both Halal products are hormone-free, non-GMO and have several healthy properties including being lower in fat and calories and having a higher protein concentration. They’re also safer to eat because Halal meats are processed with the highest cleanliness standards, free from impurities, harmful chemicals, preservatives and artificial substances. Halal meat tastes better because it remains cool longer and is bacterial resistant. Halal practices also ensure more humane treatment of animals.

Since 2011, Burger Boss has been committed to the relentless pursuit of clean living. We demonstrate that commitment by serving pure, health, ethically sourced, humanely processed and flavor-forward products.

Our grass-fed and grass-finished beef comes from cows fed on natural grass diets, resulting in happier, healthier animals and higher quality meat. These cows roam free their entire lives instead of being stuffed into filthy lots and fattened up with corn and other fillers.

Burger Boss also feeds the soul by empowering guests to control their entire dining experience with self-service kiosks, build-your-own burgers and prices that are customized for every budget.

Burger Boss has two locations – in Tustin, CA at 15080 Kensington Place and in Mission Viejo, CA at 27690 Santa Margarita Parkway.