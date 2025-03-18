Burger Boss is announcing a major change to our menu that underscores our commitment to healthy, ethically sourced and delicious food. In our ongoing mission to enhance the dining experience, our guests can now choose from two non seeded oils for frying their fries – beef tallow and rice bran oil.

Beef tallow not only imparts a rich, savory flavor to fried foods but it also offers a number of health benefits. It is a nutrient-rich source of fat-soluble vitamins A,D,E and K. It also contains conjugated linoleic acid which helps reduce inflammation and improve metabolism.

Rice bran oil is rich in antioxidants, lower in calories, contains a balanced mix of monosaturated and polyunsaturated fats, and has a neutral flavor which allows the natural flavor of our food to shine through.

Since 2011, Burger Boss has been committed to the relentless pursuit of clean living. We demonstrate that commitment by serving pure, health, ethically sourced, humanely processed and flavor-forward products.

Our grass-fed and grass-finished beef comes from cows fed on natural grass diets, resulting in happier, healthier animals and higher quality meat. These cows roam free their entire lives instead of being stuffed into filthy lots and fattened up with corn and other fillers.

Our Halal-certified meats are prepared with the highest cleanliness standards, free from impurities, harmful chemicals, preservatives and artificial substances. Halal practices also ensure more human treatment of animals.

Burger Boss also feeds the soul by empowering guests to control their entire dining experience with self-service kiosks, build-your-own burgers and prices that are customized for every budget.

Burger Boss has two locations – in Tustin, CA at 15080 Kensington Place and in Mission Viejo, CA at 27690 Santa Margarita Parkway.