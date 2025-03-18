Underscoring our commitment to healthy, ethically sourced and delicious food, Burger Boss is introducing a limited-time seafood option for those observing Lent or seeking a leaner protein choice.

Continuing through the end of April, guests can savor the Wild Alaskan Salmon Burger, made with a 5 oz wild-caught Alaskan salmon filet, caramelized grilled onions, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula and chipotle tartar sauce, all nestled in a garlic aioli-toasted brioche bun.

Wild-caught Alaskan salmon offers numerous health benefits, including being a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and vitamins like D and B12, which support heart, brain, and bone health, as well as boosting the immune system. Additionally, salmon is a lean protein source that can help you feel full and satisfied, aiding in weight management.

Since 2011, Burger Boss has been dedicated to the relentless pursuit of clean living. We demonstrate that commitment by serving pure, health, ethically sourced, humanely processed and flavor-forward products.

Our grass-fed and grass-finished beef comes from cows fed on natural grass diets, resulting in happier, healthier animals and higher quality meat. These cows roam free their entire lives instead of being stuffed into filthy lots and fattened up with corn and other fillers.

Our Halal-certified meats are prepared with the highest cleanliness standards, free from impurities, harmful chemicals, preservatives and artificial substances. Halal practices also ensure more human treatment of animals.

Burger Boss also feeds the soul by empowering guests to control their entire dining experience with self-service kiosks, build-your-own burgers and prices that are customized for every budget.

Burger Boss has two locations – in Tustin, CA at 15080 Kensington Place and in Mission Viejo, CA at 27690 Santa Margarita Parkway.