Burger King Adding Two New Impossible Whoppers to Menu

Starting June 27, Burger King customers can find two new Impossible offerings available exclusively at Burger King—the Impossible King and the Impossible Southwest Bacon Whopper.

The Impossible King, features a flame-grilled Impossible patty made from plants topped with melty American cheese, sliced white onions, crunchy pickles, ketchup, and mustard all on a toasted sesame seed bun. The Impossible King is part of the 2 for $6 Mix n’ Match promotion currently available at participating Burger King restaurants nationwide alongside the Quarter Pound King, Big King, Original Chicken Sandwich and Big Fish.

Burger King is also continuing to innovate on its iconic Whopper sandwich by introducing four new Southwest Bacon Whopper offerings nationwide. All Southwest Bacon Whopper offerings feature an avocado spread, seasoned tortilla strips, crispy bacon and a creamy spicy sauce. The Southwest Bacon Whopper can also be ordered with a plant-based Impossible patty for those looking for flexitarian options.

Southwest Bacon Whopper Jr.: Features a flame-grilled beef patty with avocado spread, crispy bacon, seasoned tortilla strips, American cheese, lettuce, sliced white onions, juicy tomatoes, and creamy spicy sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Southwest Bacon Whopper: Features ¼ lb. of flame-grilled beef with avocado spread, crispy bacon, seasoned tortilla strips, American cheese, lettuce, sliced white onions, juicy tomatoes, and creamy spicy sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Double Southwest Bacon Whopper: Features two ¼ lb flame-grilled beef patties with avocado spread, crispy bacon, seasoned tortilla strips, American cheese, lettuce, sliced white onions, juicy tomatoes, and creamy spicy sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Impossible Southwest Bacon Whopper: Features a flame-grilled Impossible patty made from plants with avocado spread, crispy bacon, seasoned tortilla strips, American cheese, lettuce, sliced white onions, juicy tomatoes, and creamy spicy sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun

Avocado lovers can also rejoice. Loyal BK guests with a Royal Perks account now have a new, exclusive way to have it their way. Starting on June 30 for all digital BK orders and for an additional $1, Royal Perks members will have exclusive access to add avocado spread to all flame-grilled burgers, Impossible patties and chicken sandwiches while the Southwest Bacon Whopper is available on the menu. For this limited time only, Royal Perks members can add the avocado spread only through the customization page on the BK app and on BK.com.