Burger King, in collaboration with Walmart+, is commemorating the one-year anniversary of their innovative loyalty program partnership with a limited-time celebratory offer for members.

From August 5 through August 11, 2025, Royal Perks and Walmart+ members can enjoy a free Whopper every day with a minimum $1 purchase.*

The offer can be redeemed:

In the BK App

Online at bk.com

In-restaurant by presenting a unique six-digit “My Code”

Since launching in August 2024, the collaboration has allowed Walmart+ members to unlock exclusive benefits by linking their membership to a Royal Perks account via the BK App. These benefits include 25% off a digital Burger King order once daily and a free flame-grilled Whopper every three months.

To take advantage of this exclusive offer, Walmart+ members must ensure their accounts are linked to Royal Perks via the BK App.

*Royal Perks members with linked Walmart+ membership can redeem a free Whopper with $1+ purchase from 8/5/2025 to 8/11/2025 at participating U.S. Burger King restaurants, only on the BK App and bk.com for order ahead or dine-in with the 6-digit “My Code” (where available) located in the BK Account. Price and participation vary. Royal Perks account required. Must activate Offer in the “Offers” tab on the BK App or bk.com before placing order. Not available during breakfast hours except at select locations. Tax extra. One Offer per Account per day. Not valid with any other coupons or offers. Not valid in AK, HI & U.S. territories. Not valid on delivery orders. Royal Perks terms apply: bk.com/rewards-terms. Burger King reserves the right to modify or terminate this Offer at any time without notice and in its sole discretion.”

