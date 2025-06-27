Burger King is celebrating the month with fireworks and flame-grilled specials that Guests won’t want to miss – here’s what’s cooking! This July, Royal Perks members can feast on fun and delicious offers, – including:

Flame-Grilled Fridays (7/4 – 7/25) : In honor of National Grilling Month, BK is bringing back its fan-favorite Flame-Grilled Fridays for Royal Perks members to enjoy a free Whopper (Whopper Jr., Rodeo Burger, Cheeseburger, and Hamburger) every Friday in July with a $1+ purchase.

