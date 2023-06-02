Burger King Appoints Peter Perdue as COO for U.S. and Canada

Burger King announced that Peter Perdue has been appointed Chief Operating Officer for the U.S. and Canada to bring additional focus to operational consistency across the 7,200 Burger King restaurants in North America.

He will oversee restaurant operations, the field team and company-owned restaurants and will continue to report to and work closely with Tom Curtis, President of Burger King U.S. & Canada.

“A greater focus on operational consistency is foundational to the success of our Reclaim the Flame plan. Peter has proven experience working closely with franchisees to improve profitability through operations initiatives, in addition to supporting restaurants through our field team and his experience running our business in the Asia Pacific region. He has been an architect of our current plan and is a trusted partner for our franchisees. I’m very happy to continue to work closely with him as our new Chief Operating Officer as we accelerate growth for the Burger King brand in North America,” says Curtis.

Perdue has been with Restaurant Brand International’s brands for ten years, holding senior roles in franchising, operations, finance, field support and retail in the U.S. and in Asia Pacific.