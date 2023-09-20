Burger King to Bring Back Angry Whopper in Columbus, Ohio Market

Starting September 28, Burger King will be bringing back and testing its innovative take of the iconic Whopper sandwich – the Angry Whopper. While the Angry Whopper was initially introduced to menus in the U.S. for a limited time in 2009, due to Guest demand, Burger King will be relaunching and testing its fan-favorite offering exclusively in the Columbus area – for a limited time only.

A spicy take on the brand’s flagship sandwich, the Angry Whopper features a ¼ lb. flame-grilled beef patty, spicy onion tanglers, melty pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, crispy bacon, juicy tomatoes, crispy lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, and angry sauce all on a toasted sesame seed bun.