    Burger King to Bring Back Angry Whopper in Columbus, Ohio Market

    Industry News | September 20, 2023
    Burger King's Angry Whopper.
    Burger King
    The burger originally launched in 2009.

    Starting September 28, Burger King will be bringing back and testing its innovative take of the iconic Whopper sandwich – the Angry Whopper. While the Angry Whopper was initially introduced to menus in the U.S. for a limited time in 2009, due to Guest demand, Burger King will be relaunching and testing its fan-favorite offering exclusively in the Columbus area – for a limited time only.  

    A spicy take on the brand’s flagship sandwich, the Angry Whopper features a ¼ lb. flame-grilled beef patty, spicy onion tanglers, melty pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, crispy bacon, juicy tomatoes, crispy lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, and angry sauce all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

