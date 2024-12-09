Burger King is celebrating the most Whopper-ful time of the year with the return of its meltiest and cheesiest specialty – BK Melts.

Since 2022, Burger King has been melting the hearts of Guests with the flame-grilled flavor of BK Melts, and now, the fan-favorite it back! Available nationwide while supplies last starting Dec. 19, Guests can enjoy three different BK Melts for just $4.99 each – including a popular flavor that hasn’t been on menus since last holiday season. The returning lineup of BK Melts includes:

Shroom n’ Swiss : Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. patties, melty Swiss cheese, roasted mushrooms and Royal Sauce.

: Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. patties, melty Swiss cheese, roasted mushrooms and Royal Sauce. Bacon Melt : Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. patties, melty American cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce.

: Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. patties, melty American cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce. Classic Melt: Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. patties, melty American cheese, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce.

And, just when you thought the holiday season couldn’t get any sweeter, Guests can also indulge in BK Churro Fries – which first made a debut this past October and are now back by popular demand. Available all-day as a snack or the perfect addition to any BK breakfast, lunch or dinner, these deliciously crispy, fried churros coated in cinnamon sugar are available in 4, 8 and 12 pieces alongside BK Melts starting Dec. 19 for a limited time and while supplies last.