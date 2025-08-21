They’re baaack! One of its most iconic, bite-sized treats, is making an epic return to Burger King menus like it’s 1998.

Available for a limited-time, Cini Minis are rolling back into BK restaurants nationwide. These iconic bite-sized cinnamon rolls are served with sweet icing for dipping – allowing fans to reminisce with every single bite. Whether you’re grabbing breakfast, a midday pick-me-up, or a sweet to end your meal, Cini Minis prove that some cravings are just too good to stay gone.

If that wasn’t enough, Guests can also savor these returning favorites as part of the popular $5 Duo and $7 Trio bundles, offering an all-new way to Have It Your Way – while scoring customizable value and perhaps a double, or even triple, dose of nostalgia.