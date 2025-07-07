Burger King is bringing back one of its most popular frozen beverages just in time for summer. Beginning July 14, the Frozen Cotton Candy* beverage will return to participating menus nationwide. Originally launched in April 2024, the beverage features a bold blend of blue raspberry and cotton candy flavors, and quickly became one of the brand’s most successful frozen drink offerings in recent years.

Guests can once again enhance their beverage experience with the optional cold foam cloud** topping – a light, fluffy finish that adds a sweet final touch.

To mark the return, Burger King is relaunching its popular mobile game, now rebranded as Cloud Float 2, available through the BK App. The updated version features new day and night levels, exclusive offers, and the opportunity for Royal Perks members to play as the Cotton Candy character.

Burger King is also expanding its beverage offerings with two additional menu items:

Mango Peach Lemonade : A refreshing new drink made with real peach and mango juice blended with lemonade.***

: A refreshing new drink made with real peach and mango juice blended with lemonade.*** Classic Iced Coffee: Returning for a limited time to provide guests with a cool, caffeinated option.

Both new beverages will be available at participating Burger King restaurants across the country, while supplies last.

*At participating US restaurants for a limited time only.

**Available for an additional charge.

***Made with lemonade, sugar, fruit puree and natural flavors.