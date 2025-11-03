It’s the most Whopper-ful time of the year, and at BK, that means inviting fans and gift-givers to deck the halls with an all-new limited-edition BK Advent Calendar. With a design inspired by a classic package wrapped in brown paper and string and featuring 12 drawers filled with nostalgic surprises, the BK Advent Calendar once again promises daily holiday joy to the brand’s biggest fans.

“The holidays are all about creating moments of joy, and our BK Advent Calendar is designed to do just that in a very BK way,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King US&C. “After the incredible response to our first ever Advent Calendar last year which sold out in less than five minutes, we knew we had to bring it back again this year with 12 new and exciting gifts designed to bring friends and families together.”

Each of this year’s BK Advent Calendar’s gifts offer a taste of nostalgia with a flame-grilled twist, providing daily moments to reminisce on holidays past while inspiring new unforgettable holiday memories that will last a lifetime. From nods to the Burger King Kids Club and iconic menu items like the BK Cini Minis, to fun takes on classic holiday gifts like games and decorations, the BK Advent Calendar has thoughtfully curated gifts for everyone.

The perfect way to count down to your big holiday celebration with a nostalgic Burger King twist, the limited-edition BK Advent Calendar will be available for $19.54 – a nod to the founding year of Burger King – with the retail value of all items contained within at more than $100. Can’t wait to get your hands on it? Text START to 251-251* to be among the first in line to order the BK Advent Calendar when it goes on sale Friday, November 21 at https://bkpromo.myshopify.com/.

The full lineup of this year’s BK Advent Calendar merchandise includes a JD the Dog Plushie, Inflatable Chair, Cini Mini Candles, Stout King Chia Seed Sprouter, Cookie Cutters & Cookie Tin, Coca Cola Keychain, Fanny Pack, Two Decorative Ornaments, BK Puzzle Cube, Retro Magnet, and mini Burger King Board Game.

For more information on the BK Advent Calendar, to become a Royal Perks member or to find your nearest Burger King restaurant, please visit www.bk.com.

*By sending this message, you are agreeing to join the BK Text Club and consent to receive recurring autodialed telemarketing messages from Burger King. Consent is not required for purchase. Message and Data Rates May Apply. Terms apply: https://www.bk.com/text-club-terms