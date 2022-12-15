Burger King Drops Limited-Edition Whopper Hoodie

It’s getting cold outside, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep your flame-grilled Whopper sandwich, and your hands, nice and warm.

Just in time for the busy holiday season, Burger King is dropping a collab with STAYCOOLNYC to keep your Whopper the perfect temperature while you’re on the go. The limited-edition BK x STAYCOOLNYC hoodie has two built-in pockets with insulated warming technology designed for function and fashion, and is available starting Friday 12/16 while supplies last at merch.bk.com.

STAYCOOLNYC is a retro-futuristic chillwear brand based out of NYC that strives to put a futuristic twist on the fashion of the past knowing that some things – like the iconic Whopper sandwich that was first introduced in 1957 – never go out of style.

The hoodie is made from a premium poly/ cotton blend fleece fabric and features high quality embroideries throughout the garment.