Burger King Expands Royal Perks Loyalty Program Nationwide

When Burger King started testing Royal Perks at the beginning of the year, it had one goal – re-think typical loyalty programs by rooting its rewards in what guests truly want. And, the chain did just that. Now, the brand is scaling up the program to make it more accessible for guests nationwide to earn and redeem crowns on purchases made through the BK app, BK website and at participating restaurants. All just in time for later this month when loyal fans who have signed up for Royal Perks will be able to get in on some new and exciting member perks.

Since Burger King first introduced Royal Perks, it listened to what guests want, and delivered, with more than 80 percent of Royal Perks members likely to recommend the loyalty program. Why? Perks like:

EVERY DOLLAR COUNTS: Earn 10 crowns for every $1 spent

LIVE IT UP WITH FREE DAILY PERKS: Order BK daily and you will have the option to upsize one drink, fries, or hash browns for free per order, per day

HAVE IT YOUR WAY ACCESS TO YOUR BK FAVORITES: Use crowns to redeem a variety of items for free from across the entire menu

EARN CROWNS ON YOUR DELIVERY ORDERS: Staying in? You can still earn crowns when you order delivery from the BK app or BK.com.

ROYAL PERKS EXCLUSIVES: Early access to products and limited time members-only offers and deals along with chances to earn even more points through Royal Perks challenges and promotions

CELEBRATE YOUR B-DAY AS THE ROYALTY YOU ARE: Earn double crowns for your entire birthday month, not just one day

“We’ve gone from testing Royal Perks digitally in three markets in Feb. to nationwide digital access, and are on track to have more than two thirds of our restaurants activated with loyalty capabilities in Sept.,” says Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer of Burger King, North America. “We’re excited for members to unlock a more personalized BK experience and access to rewards they can’t get anywhere else, starting with a new Royal Perks deal later this month.”