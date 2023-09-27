Burger King to Feature PAW Patrol Toys in King Jr. Meals for Limited Time

Burger King is teaming up with Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon on a line of limited-edition King Jr. Meal toys in honor of the widely anticipated theatrical release of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, which is set to arrive only in theatres on September 29 in the U.S.

Available at participating restaurants nationwide starting September 25 while supplies last, the exclusive line of PAW Patrol kids’ toys feature six collectibles inspired by beloved characters from the hit franchise – Rubble, Liberty, Rocky, Chase, Marshall and Skye. Additionally, each individual toy features a distinctive interactive element that draws inspiration from the unique attributes and abilities of the character they’re based on:

Rocky: Save the day and light the way with this wearable toy. Press down on Rocky’s head to reveal his light up power crystal inside his badge.

Skye: Take to the sky with this fun flying toy. Attach Skye to the included propeller and watch her soar up to 5-feet into the air.

Chase: Activate Chase’s ability to race at lightening quick speeds by simply pulling the toy backwards and releasing.

Liberty: Send Liberty soaring with this spring-loaded launcher toy. Attach the figurine to the included launcher and push the button to have Liberty zoom into action.

Marshall: Power up and shine bright with this light up toy. Slide the switch located on Marshall’s left leg to make his power crystal light up and flash.

Rubble: Have Rubble spin into action and help save the day with this launching toy. Place Rubble in the included launcher and squeeze the handle to launch him forward and spin round in circles.

“When Burger King received the call from ‘The Pup-Pad’ to collaborate with Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon in celebration of the new PAW Patrol movie, we immediately jumped on the case to create a line of collectable King Jr. toys that we knew both our junior BK fans and their pawrents would love,” says Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America. “This collaboration is the perfect way for families to celebrate the film while having it their way at Burger King.”

“We’re thrilled to unleash our partnership with Burger King, giving fans the chance to celebrate PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie both in theatres and at Burger King restaurants this September,” said Irene Trachtenberg, SVP Worldwide Marketing & Partnerships at Paramount Pictures.

Additionally, from September 25 through October 15, members of the Burger King loyalty program can enjoy a FREE King Jr. Meal with any purchase of $15+ on the BK App or bk.com, plus, a $10 Fandango reward (while supplies last) to go see PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.