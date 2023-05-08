Burger King Features Red Whopper Bun to Promote New Spider-Man Movie

Burger King – in co-promotion with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – is entering the Spider-Verse with a limited-time take on the brand’s iconic Whopper sandwich. The newest Whopper innovation was developed in celebration of the upcoming theatrical release of Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the next chapter in the hit film franchise that will swing into theaters worldwide on June 2.

Available at participating restaurants nationwide from May 15 through June 21, the “Spider-Verse” Whopper features a red bun topped with black sesame seeds, drawing inspiration from the amazing web-slinger himself, along with melted Swiss cheese and all the traditional Whopper toppings – including juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions. Burger King Guests can have the “Spider-Verse” Whopper their way with personal customizations – including the addition of crispy bacon – potentially making for nearly as many combination possibilities as there are Spider-Verses.

Alongside the flame-grilled “Spider-Verse” Whopper, Guests and Spider-Man fans alike can also enjoy a “Spider-Verse” Sundae this summer, which features soft serve ice cream topped with black and red chocolate popping candies.

“Like the infinite number of universes that can be explored in the next installment of the award-winning Spider-Man franchise, Burger King fans can discover new and exciting ways to customize the “Spider-Verse” menu items,” says Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America. “This co-promotion allows us to bring the best of both worlds together, creating countless possibilities for Guests to have it their way and rule their Spider-Verse.”

In addition to bringing the “Spider-Verse” Whopper and “Spider-Verse” Sundae to participating locations nationwide, starting today, the Spider-Verse will also take over select Burger King restaurant locations across the globe. With interactive designs that place guests and fans inside the action-packed “Spider-Verse” – including an in-dining room and drive thru takeover and “Instagram-able” areas where Guests can immerse themselves in the “Spider-Verse” – the transformed restaurants can be found in New York City (Astoria, Queens), France, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, and others.

“Burger King is an iconic and global brand, making them the perfect partner for our Spider-Verse film. Their passion for great creative has led them to come up with fun and imaginative activations that will allow fans to be able to swing into select local Burger King restaurants and immerse themselves in the ‘Spider-Verse,’” says Jeffrey Godsick, EVP, Global Partnerships & Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment, Sony Pictures Entertainment.