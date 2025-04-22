With a dedicated mission to impact lives, inspire hope, and help individuals discover their true potential, the Burger King Foundation has transformed thousands of lives by allowing people to explore what’s possible. This year, the Burger King Foundation proudly celebrates it’s remarkable 20-year journey of giving back to communities through intentional programming and education.

“For the past two decades, the Burger King Foundation’s deep-rooted tradition of paying it forward to the communities who shape us has been at the forefront of everything the Foundation puts forth. It has especially played a pivotal role in the lives of many [Burger King Team Members and high school students], who have set goals but might be hindered by the stress and cost of tuition or school supplies,” said Katie Lewis, Executive Director, Burger King Foundation. “We believe that everyone deserves a chance to see where their dreams take them, and the Foundation will continue to encourage and empower those to reach their fullest potential for years to come.”

In recent years, the Burger King Foundation created and expanded initiatives to continue elevating the organization’s mission, while staying true to its core values – including:

New Scholarship Category : Introduced in 2024, and to commemorate the legacy of Jim McLamore’s beloved wife Nancy, the Nancy McLamore Scholarship of $20,000 is awarded to a deserving Burger King Team Member who aims to further their education in their desired field of study.

Crown A Classroom : Launched in 2023, Crown A Classroom provides kits filled with essential classroom supplies – including bookbags, notebooks, pencils, and more – to elementary schools in communities that are in need. As of today, the Foundation has distributed $1.1 million in school supplies, impacting over 100,000 students, and benefiting 1,334 schools across The United States.

Fundraising: Throughout the year, the Foundation hosts various fundraising events and giving campaigns to support its educational programming efforts. In total, the Burger King Foundation has raised over $64 million in participating restaurants nationwide, which will assist a fellow team member or high school student achieve their goals.

Established in 2005, the Foundation was created to expand on one man’s vision, drive, and commitment for helping others – Burger King co-founder James “Jim” W. McLamore. His unwavering philosophy of supporting his community and the institutions that nurtured his growth, led Jim to embark on a lifelong journey to better the lives of those around him while also inspiring the next generation.

Jim’s tireless dedication and impact heavily influenced members of the Burger King community – including a group of franchisees who created the BK Scholars Program in his honor in 2000. The program aimed to aid and award recipients – Burger King Team Members and graduating high school students across North America – with scholarships to further their academic pursuits.

Since the Foundation’s inception, the program has awarded individual scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $60,000 to offset higher education costs. Now in its 20th year, the organization has granted over $64 million scholarships to more than 54,000 students in total, allowing many to pursue their academic goals and achieve their dreams in career fields – including Nursing, Biology and Business, and more.

The Burger King Foundation will commemorate its two-decade legacy through various events – including a BK℠ Scholars Awards Ceremony on Monday, April 28, at Burger King Headquarters. Scholarship recipients will enjoy an evening of celebration, refreshments, and connecting BK leadership as well as past award recipients.

To learn more about the Burger King Foundation legacy, 20th anniversary or its lasting impact across education and literacy in communities across North America and beyond, visit www.burgerkingfoundation.org.