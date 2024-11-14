Knowledge is power, and for the Burger King Foundation, empowering students and communities to reach their fullest academic potential is at the very heart of the organization. This fall, the Burger King Foundation is helping to make higher education dreams a reality – for both Burger King Team Members and graduating high schooler students across North America – through the BK Scholars program, now accepting applications for 2025-26 academic year scholarships.

Now through Dec. 16, interested applicants can visit https://burgerking.scholarsapply.org/ to apply for over $4.4 million in available scholarships. Established to honor the legacy of Burger King co-founder and philanthropist James W. McLamore, the BK Scholars program will award individual scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $60,000 to help offset higher education costs. Recipients are selected based on a number of factors – including grade point average (GPA), work experience, extracurricular activities, financial need and community service – and will be notified in April 2025. Available scholarships include:

Three WHOPPER scholarships of $60,000

One Nancy McLamore Scholarship of $20,000 to a deserving Burger King Team Member

Up to Six King Awards of $10,000 granted to the Burger King Team Members across six regions

Up to 12 Regional Awards of $5,000 (two awards per region) granted to the most qualified Burger King Team Members in each of the six regions

Over 4,000 $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors and Burger King Team Members from the United States, Canada, Guam or Puerto Rico

“Since our inception, The BK Scholars program has already awarded nearly $60 million to more than 51,000 deserving students across North America, which is a remarkable achievement, but our work doesn’t stop there. Our goal is to award one scholarship for every Burger King restaurant – that’s more than $7 million each year,” said Katie Repici, Executive Director, Burger King Foundation. “We will continue to encourage and empower students to reach their fullest potential through education, support them every step of the way in every community we serve.”

For a complete list of BK Scholar award guidelines – including eligibility requirements and details on how to apply – and to learn more about the impact the Burger King Foundation is making across education and literacy in communities across North America and beyond, visit www.burgerkingfoundation.org.