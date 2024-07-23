Dossani Paradise Management, a family-run business led by Al Dossani, is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of the Burger King restaurant in McKinney, Texas, featuring the new “Sizzle” experience. This is the first of its kind in Texas, aiming to revolutionize the fast-food, Quick Serve Restaurant experience.

Al Dossani, who immigrated in 1983, began his entrepreneurial journey in 1993 with a convenience store in Arlington, Texas. Over the years, his portfolio expanded to include convenience stores, restaurants, fuel distributorships, a construction company, and real estate investments. In 2014, Al and his son Armaan acquired their first Burger King in Nash, Texas. Today, they own over 21 Burger King locations. Their office is headquartered in Grapevine, TX and is comprised of a strong tenured leadership team, focused on a people-centric culture.

The newly remodeled Burger King in McKinney now boasts the Sizzle restaurant concept, offering a warm, modern environment. New features include enhanced digital kiosks, improved customer service, and an optimized drive-thru, all designed to elevate the overall guest experience. This remodel is part of Burger King’s $400 million investment in restaurant upgrades, focusing on enhancing customer convenience and efficiency. The Sizzle concept brings a fresh and inviting atmosphere, integrating advanced technology to simplify ordering and improve both guest satisfaction and operational flow. The back-of-house layout is also optimized to reduce steps for employees, making service faster and more efficient.

The rapid transformation was made possible by Archmill House, a construction management firm known for its Rapid Re-Image™ remodel program. This collaboration ensured a swift remodel with minimal operational downtime and a reduced construction schedule while optimizing the restaurant’s return on investment.

“Working with Archmill House allowed us to bring our vision to life quickly and efficiently. We’re excited to offer our guests a state-of-the-art dining experience, where they can truly feel like royalty” said Armaan Dossani, Vice President/COO of Dossani Paradise Management.

The grand reopening event will take place on July 31st at 11:00 a.m. (CST) at 1700 W University Drive, McKinney, Texas, 75069. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and raffle prizes, and the first 100 guests will receive a coupon for a free Whopper sandwich.