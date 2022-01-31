Burger King Franchisee GPS Hospitality Announces Inductees to its Partner Program

GPS Hospitality, one of the nation’s largest franchisees of Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Pizza Hut restaurants, today announces the recent addition of five inductees to its Partner Program.

GPS Hospitality’s new partners include:

Todd Bennett, Director of Accounting

Bobby Garner, Director of Operations

Tiffany Howard, Manager of Benefits

Shelly McKinnon, Director of Operations – Gulf Coast West

Nick Myhre, Director of Operations – Georgia Northwest

“As we venture into 2022, I’m delighted to start the year celebrating Todd, Bobby, Tiffany, Shelly and Nick as recent additions to the Partner Program,” says Tom Garrett, CEO of GPS Hospitality. “With their induction, we have added five dedicated colleagues who exhibit GPS’ core values and maintain our culture with their people-oriented purpose and results-driven successes. Their excellence of service to the company and their respective teams are some of the many reasons I am proud to call them our partners at GPS Hospitality.”

The GPS Hospitality Partner Program is designed to reward key team members who contribute to the long-term value of the company and are committed to helping the company grow. Currently, there are 39 GPS Hospitality partners.