Burger King Franchisee GPS Hospitality Honors 10th Anniversary

On Wednesday, October 19, GPS Hospitality, one the nation’s largest franchisees of BURGER KING, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Pizza Hut celebrated the tenth anniversary of the company’s founding.

“A decade ago, I founded GPS Hospitality on three core values – being Goal Focused, People Oriented and Service Obsessed,” says Tom Garrett, CEO of GPS Hospitality. “Living these values has been the key to our success and growth over the last ten years and will continue to be the compass by which we move forward into the next decade.”

In 2012, GPS Hospitality opened with the acquisition of 42 Burger King restaurants located throughout the metro Atlanta area. Ten years later, GPS Hospitality has expanded its portfolio to include Pizza Hut and Popeyes and now operates nearly 500 restaurants in 13 states and has over 12,000 employees.

“GPS Hospitality has grown exponentially throughout the years,” says Garrett. “The company has expanded our brands, made 19 acquisitions, opened 51 new stores, and served over 500 million guests. We are truly grateful for the journey and look forward to what lies ahead for the entire GPS family.”

“We have so much to be proud of since GPS Hospitality’s inception in 2012,” says president Michael Lippert. “We’ve reached this milestone through the hard work and dedication of the entire GPS team. By keeping guests top of mind, we’ve been able to not only grow as a company but also help so many GPS team members achieve personal and professional growth. This week has allowed us to reflect on the many goals we’ve achieved over the last decade and we look forward to many more years of success ahead.”

Part of GPS Hospitality’s 10 year anniversary celebration has included stops to some of its many restaurant locations. Through these visits, the GPS Hospitality Support Center team has been able to connect with local restaurants and honor the 59 employees who have been with the company since its inception. Internal recognition and rewards are part of GPS’s commitment to being People Oriented, committed to not only company success but the growth and success of every team member.