Burger King Franchisee GPS Hospitality Looks to Hire 3,000 People in One Day

GPS Hospitality, a fast-growing Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Pizza Hut franchisee, will host its largest annual job fair on Tuesday, September 14 with a goal of securing 3,000 new hires in one day. The nationwide fair will take place at more than 475 GPS restaurants throughout 13 states with openings for 2500 crew members including Pizza Hut drivers, and 500 managers to join the team immediately.

Hiring managers will be on-site to meet with potential applicants and to conduct interviews from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. No appointment is necessary, and qualified applicants may be hired on-the-spot. For applicants who prefer to meet virtually, interviews may be conducted via video chat or phone by texting ‘GPS’ to 37872 or visiting bit.ly/GPS2021JobFair.

In the past year alone, GPS Hospitality awarded more than $5.5 million in bonus dollars to its operations teams, including distribution of appreciation bonuses due to COVID. Since 2018, the company also instituted annual vacation bonuses for full time team members, as well as offering “Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow” via a partnership with Instant Pay. The free program offers employees the opportunity to receive up to 50% of their pay the next day.

“Our restaurant teams are the front lines to our guests, the heart of our business,” says GPS Hospitality President Michael Lippert. “The ‘P’ in GPS signifies our People Oriented values, and the annual job fair allows us to engage with our communities to find current and future industry leaders. If you are looking for a job that will offer training and career advancement opportunities – we are ready to invest in you.”

GPS Hospitality provides employees with a competitive salary, quality training, flexible hours and ample opportunities for growth. Additionally, management-level positions are eligible to receive performance-driven monetary bonuses, awards within GPS and other benefits.

“More than ever, we understand the importance of recognizing and retaining talent from crew members to shift leaders to managers,” adds GPS’ Vice President of Human Resources Vickie Volan. “We are continuing to evolve and find new pathways of offering our leaders impactful ways to reward and advance employees within the company. In 2020, we announced the GPS Hospitality Partner Program, a deferred compensation program rewarding key team members who are committed to the company’s values and philosophy. These initiatives along with other company-wide benefits are in direct response to the needs of our teams.”